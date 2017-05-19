Big-name managers and big-name clubs, but the Premier League finale looks set to fall flat – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Big-name managers and big-name clubs, but the Premier League finale looks set to fall flat
The Independent
So, the 2016-17 season ends with the kind of three-way race between big-name managers and big clubs that many anticipated before it began; nonetheless, it's a deflating feeling such a race is for a place in the Champions League rather than the title …
Ogden: Chelsea stars lead 2016-17 Best XI
PAUL MERSON COLUMN: Chelsea's big challenge, Liverpool could miss top four, avoid Watford
Conte only wants committed players at Chelsea
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!