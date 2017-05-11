Conte: We Enjoy The Pressure

Antonio Conte has told his squad to enjoy the pressure that comes with trying to secure the title this weekend.

Chelsea play West Brom on Friday, with a win securing the title , as it would be impossible for Tottenham to catch them.

Cahill says there is confidence in the squad and Conte wants to see that at the Hawthorns against West Brom.

“This moment is a really good moment for us because we are so close to reaching a fantastic target,” he said.

“We must not forget that we have to take three points in these three games. Tomorrow we have the first chance, the first opportunity to take three points.

“Also, we must know to play against West Brom is not easy. They are a strong team, really physical with a good coach. For sure, the atmosphere will be very hot.

“It’s important in this moment to enjoy this part of the season. We have worked a lot, we’ve worked very hard and I like to repeat that this is a good season. We want it to become a great season.”

