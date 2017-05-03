Contract document used in filing petition against Fintiri not verified, witness tells court

Ibrahim Welye, prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former Adamawa governor, Umaru Fintiri, has said that he did not verify the contract document he used in writing petition against the former governor.

Welye was the former Secretary to Adamawa State Government (SSG).

The witness, who made the statement on Wednesday in Abuja while being cross examined by Mr Mahmoud Magaji (SAN) Nyako’s counsel, said he did not take time to verify the contract document.

When Magaji asked the witness if he took his time to peruse the contract document for the electrification of Kirchinga in Madagali LGC, Welye replied in the negative.

The witness also told the court that although the contract sum was N75 million, he could not recall when it was awarded.

He added that he could not also recall the duration and the number of companies that bided for the contract.

Welye however admitted writing petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 11, 2015.

The petition was admitted in evidence by the court and marked as exhibit `A.’

Welye insisted that he stood by the content of his petition, saying he took his time to verify the allegations he made in the petition.

He said that the contract in question was one of the allegations.

However when Magaji attempted to tender the contract document as evidence, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Larry Aso objected on the grounds that it was an ambush.

He told the court that he had not seen the document before.

The presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, however ruled that the documents satisfied all the provisions of the law including the Evidence Act 2011.

He admitted the documents as evidence and marked them exhibit `C.’

He judge adjourned the matter until June 7 for continuation of trial.

Newsmen recall that Fintiri was arraigned by the EFCC on a five-count charge bordering on money laundering involving about N2 billion.

The former governor was alleged to have defrauded Adamawa government to the tune of N970 million and another 4. 830 million dollars during the three months period he held sway as chief executive officer of the state.

Fintiri denied all the charges leveled against him.

