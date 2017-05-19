Controversial Manase report will be addressed, says Nzuza – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Controversial Manase report will be addressed, says Nzuza
Independent Online
Durban – eThekwini's new city manager, Sipho Nzuza, is eager to “bring closure” to a nearly five-year-old forensic report that found evidence of widespread looting, corruption, racketeering and fraud by former mayor Obed Mlaba, politically connected …
New city manager for eThekwini Metro
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!