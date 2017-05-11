Controversy over Osinbajo’s title a mere distraction – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the controversy generated from President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly is a mere distraction. Mohammed stated this while speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo. […]

