Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cops free hostages at Nyanga Junction after 12-hour standoff – Independent Online

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Cops free hostages at Nyanga Junction after 12-hour standoff
Independent Online
Cape Town – Ten hostages have been rescued from inside the Nyanga Junction shopping centre following a standoff between officers and robbers which lasted several hours, Western Cape police said on Monday. The hostages were employees of the …
Nyanga Junction 'hostage drama' ends with arrest of suspectsEyewitness News

all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.