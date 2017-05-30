Coroner confirms Late Senator Adeleke died of overdose

It has been confirmed by the Coroner appointed by the Osun Government to investigate the cause of death of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, on Monday has confirmed that the senator died of drug overdose. The Coroner, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara while giving his verdict in Osogbo, said all the evidence before him in no way pointed …

