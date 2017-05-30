Coroner Finally Reveals What Killed Senator Isiaka Adeleke

The inquest constituted by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State to probe the cause of death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke has said that drug overdose killed the politician.

Adeleke died on April 23, 2017. The recent verdict was given by the coroner, Mr. Olusegun Ayilara, on Tuesday after about three weeks of investigations.

He ruled out poison as the cause of death Saying no traces of it were found in the deceased’s system according to the autopsy and toxicologist reports.

He said, “The high dose of sedatives and analgesics with the mode of administration caused aspiration which culminated in death.”

The coroner had summoned 15 witnesses including the nurse that treated Adeleke shortly before he died, Mr. Alfred Aderibigbe. The pathologist, who carried out the autopsy on the corpse of the late politician, Dr. Taiwo Solaja, as well as the Chief Medical Director of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, also testified.

Although the siblings of the deceased were summoned by the coroner, they said they would neither participate in the inquest nor support it.

They alleged that the state government had a predetermined report and they just instituted the panel to arrive at that report which would favour them.

