Corpse and Burial Photos of Kwara United FC Defender Who Slumped & Died During Training on Friday

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian Professional Football League side, Kwara United FC’s identified as Saka Azeez was confirmed dead after he slumped in training during the club’s training session in Ilorin on Friday morning.

The club’s coach, John Obuh had revealed that Saka slumped, unchallenged during their training sessions on Friday morning and that attempts to revive him proved unsuccessful.

“Yes, its true. I don’t want to comment any further. He was a good player,” Obuh stated when contacted.

Abubakar Sylas Yusuf who is a teammate of the deceased had also confirmed that Azeez Saka did not show any sign of sickness when they started training on Friday, May 26, 2017.


“Yes, I was behind him when he fell on the ground and the thought was that he wanted to rest, but sadly he died afterwards,” Sylas explained.

According to Islamic tradition, the late Saka who showed no signs of illness prior to untimely and sudden death, was laid to eternal rest later on Friday.

