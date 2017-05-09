Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Corpse Refused to Be Buried Until It Led Villagers to killer’s House (VIDEO) – Reports Afrique News

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Reports Afrique News

Corpse Refused to Be Buried Until It Led Villagers to killer's House (VIDEO)
Reports Afrique News
A video footage which is trending online allegedly shows villages following the trail of a coffin which refused to be buried until it took the villager to a house where the “person behind the death of the deceased” resides. The video which has
"Corpse Refused To Be Buried Takes Villagers To The House Of Its Killer". Photos/VideoGistmaster (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.