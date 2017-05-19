Pages Navigation Menu

Correct mistakes on candidates’ lists by Sunday, IEBC tells parties – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Africa


Correct mistakes on candidates' lists by Sunday, IEBC tells parties
IEBC has given all political parties up to Sunday, May 21 to correct all mistakes on their respective lists of candidates. Chairman Wafula Chebukati, in a press statement on Friday, said the commission noticed issues that the parties must correct
