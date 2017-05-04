Corridors of power – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Corridors of power
The Star, Kenya
WHAT is Joe Nyagah upto? President Uhuru Kenyatta's adviser has reportedly quit his position for "something big". It is unclear what the former Cabinet minister is plotting, but we are told that the Man from Mbeere was spotted at the office of the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!