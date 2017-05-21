Corrupt Zanu PF officials loot $40m youth fund dry – The Zimbabwe Standard
Corrupt Zanu PF officials loot $40m youth fund dry
The Youth Development Fund has proved to be a monumental failure due to looting and fraud which came in the form of bogus projects. In the end, the economy is the biggest loser as the $40 million that was earmarked for economic empowerment …
