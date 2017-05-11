Corruption allegation: Assembly orders Fayose to set up judicial panel to probe Fayemi – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Corruption allegation: Assembly orders Fayose to set up judicial panel to probe Fayemi
Daily Post Nigeria
Following alleged noticeable discrepancies in the finances of the Ekiti State under immediate past Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the State House of Assembly , has ordered Governor Ayodele Fayose to set up Judicial or Administrative Panel to probe his …
Ekiti Assembly Orders Probe of Fayemi
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!