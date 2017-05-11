Corruption allegation: Assembly orders Fayose to set up judicial panel to probe Fayemi

Following alleged noticeable discrepancies in the finances of the Ekiti State under immediate past Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the State House of Assembly , has ordered Governor Ayodele Fayose to set up Judicial or Administrative Panel to probe his predecessor. The Assembly said the step became imperative sequel to Fayemi’s refusal to appear before the House to shed light […]

Corruption allegation: Assembly orders Fayose to set up judicial panel to probe Fayemi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

