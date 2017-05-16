Corruption Has Reached Epic Proportion In Nigeria – Sultan

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Sa’ad Abubakar III said yesterday that, the extent of corruption in Nigeria has becomes mind boggling following recent recoveries.

Sultan expressed the view that the scenario simply explains lack of accountability in government and further decried that lack of enforcement of the rule of law seems to have aided corruption.

“No doubt, Nigeria is experiencing pretty interesting times. Corruption has finally reached epic proportions as stolen loot is now usually calculated in billions of naira and dollars. Terrorism is threatening from the North-East, the protection of human rights are not issues on the front burner.

“ The rule of law is not sacrosanct and there is a major lack of enformencent of legal rules, regulations and procedures. There is a complete lack of accountability in government and the moral fabric of society itself is falling apart as it seems”, Sultan said.

Sultan Sa’ad who was represented by the Magajin Rafi, Alhaji Dilwan Bello, tspoke at the opening ceremony of the Sokoto State Nigerian Bar Association Week in Sokoto, yesterday.

Sultan, therefore, urged lawyers to ensure that they map out strategy that will ease congestion in the courts, streamline the rules of procedure, map out strategy for quick dispensation of justice as well as his best to encourage the phenomenon of alternative dispute resolution.

On his part, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, restated the call that more money should be allocated to states and local governments for effective implementation of projects.

Tambuwal, who insisted that sincere reviewing of the revenue sharing formula to enable states and local government get more money will fast track not only initiation but speedy completion of developmental projects.

Buttressing his position on the need to review the revenue sharing formula, Tambuwal said, both states and local government are daily been confronted with governance challenges than the federal government because they are the closest to the citizenry.

“I believe the states and local government councils should get more revenue than the federal government because they are the ones grappling with myriad of challenges.

“So, there is need for urgent review of the revenue sharing formula to enable states embark on more development projects while the federal government should receive less,” Tambuwal said.

Earlier in his address, the state NBA chairman, Barr. Wali affirmed that the last time a law week was celebrated in the state was about 12 years ago.

He added that celebrating Law Week is not just a mere ceremony but an avenue for stock taking on their professional responsibilities as individual legal practitioners and as an association.

The post Corruption Has Reached Epic Proportion In Nigeria – Sultan appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

