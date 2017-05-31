Corruption: Senate Stops FG’s Concession Of Port-Harcourt Refinery To AGIP, OANDO – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Corruption: Senate Stops FG's Concession Of Port-Harcourt Refinery To AGIP, OANDO
Leadership Newspapers
The Senate yesterday put on hold the planned concession of the Port-Harcourt Refinery to AGIP and OANDO oil companies by the federal government. The halt, the senate said, is owing to adverse corruption due to the non-transparent transaction relating …
