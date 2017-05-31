Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Corruption: Senate Stops FG’s Concession Of Port-Harcourt Refinery To AGIP, OANDO – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Corruption: Senate Stops FG's Concession Of Port-Harcourt Refinery To AGIP, OANDO
Leadership Newspapers
The Senate yesterday put on hold the planned concession of the Port-Harcourt Refinery to AGIP and OANDO oil companies by the federal government. The halt, the senate said, is owing to adverse corruption due to the non-transparent transaction relating
Senate Halts Concessioning Of PH RefineryThe Tide
Senate asks FG to stop P'Harcourt refinery concessionThe Punch
Port-Harcourt Refinery Senate stops concession of refinery to Agip, OandoPulse Nigeria
THISDAY Newspapers –Nigeria Today –OilPrice.com
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.