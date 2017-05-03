Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Corruption taints military veterans’ housing project in Lufhereng – Times LIVE

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Corruption taints military veterans' housing project in Lufhereng
Times LIVE
Military veterans who had forcefully occupied houses in Lufhereng near Soweto on Wednesday alleged that the housing project was riddled with corruption and underhanded dealings by the project manager.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.