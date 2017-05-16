Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Corruption: We will blow trumpet against Ortom, not whistle – PDP

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State has vowed to blow trumpet against the state governor, Samuel Ortom over his activities in the state. The party said the sound of whistle might not be quickly heard considering the ongoing financial misappropriations under the watchful eyes of Ortom in Benue. Ortom had […]

Corruption: We will blow trumpet against Ortom, not whistle – PDP

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.