Corsica camp: Babangida criticises Rohr’s list of players – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Corsica camp: Babangida criticises Rohr's list of players
Vanguard
Retired Nigeria international Tijani Babaginda has gently criticized the invitation of Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder John Ogu to the national team, saying that it is difficult to monitor his performances in Israel. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!