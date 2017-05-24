Corsica friendly: Eagles hit by mass withdrawal

Nigeria have been hit by withdrawals as they prepare for one of two warm-up friendlies they will play before they host South Africa in the African Nations Cup qualifiers on June 10.

Nigeria have began training for the match in Uyo‚ which marks the start of the bid to qualify for the 2019 finals in Cameroon‚ with a training camp in France and on Friday will play a friendly against a regional selection from the French island of Corsica.

But Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has seen strikers Ahmed Musa‚ Moses Simon‚ Olarenwaju Kayode and Henry Onyekuru withdrawing because of injury or club commitments while Victor Osimhem has to play in the Bundesliga promotion-relegation play-off match with VfL Wolfsburg.

Nigeria already have to do without Ola Aina of Chelsea and Alex Iwobi of Arsenal‚ who are staying at their clubs as previously arranged after Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Rohr did not call up Victor Moses for the training camp of the two friendlies.

Leon Balogun‚ the German-born right back from Mainz‚ is also doubtful for Friday’s game after being hurt in the last round of Bundesliga matches last weekend

Nigeria’s match on Friday in Ajaccio is followed by a second warm-up friendly against Togo in Paris on June 1.

The post Corsica friendly: Eagles hit by mass withdrawal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

