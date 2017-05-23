Pages Navigation Menu

Cosatu bans Zuma from addressing Cosatu gatherings – Mail & Guardian

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa


Cosatu bans Zuma from addressing Cosatu gatherings
Labour federation Cosatu will not allow ANC president Jacob Zuma address any of its gatherings because it does not trust or support his leadership, and want him to step down. “President Jacob Zuma will no longer be welcome to address Cosatu activities.
