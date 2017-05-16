Cosatu slates proposed multi-payer system for NHI – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Cosatu slates proposed multi-payer system for NHI
Times LIVE
Cosatu has harshly criticised the Department of Health's proposal to introduce a multi-payer system for the National Health Insurance (NHI). Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. This system‚ according to a statement from Cosatu‚ is an attempt …
