Cosatu: Zuma is no longer welcome – News24

Posted on May 24, 2017 in World


Cosatu: Zuma is no longer welcome
Cosatu took a firm stance against President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday when the trade union announced that the president is not welcome to address its activities. The Special Central Executive Committee (SCEC) of Cosatu met on Monday to analyse the …
