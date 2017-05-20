Coscharis Motors Showcases Line-up of Ford Ranger at CEMCS Exhibition

By Bennett Oghifo



Ford displayed its extensive, value-for-money Ranger models at this year’s Chevron Employee Multipurpose Cooperative Society (CEMCS) exhibition and 50th anniversary celebration in Lagos, recently.

The display included promotion of the Coscharis Ford after-sales offerings and Ford Ranger pick-ups.

The auto company said in a statement that the Ranger is currently the fastest selling Ford nameplate in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. In Nigeria Coscharis together with Ford assemble some of the Ranger models in Lagos State. Ranger was chosen as Nigeria’s Pick-up of the Year for 2016 by the Nigeria Auto Journalists’ Association (NAJA) further cementing its ‘Built Ford Tough’ reputation.

The Ranger pick-up is a great all-rounder, combining a blend of on-road comfort and stability with off-road capability.

There is a model for virtually every application where a pick-up is the vehicle of choice. It’s one of the toughest, best-looking, and most capable pick-ups in the Nigerian market. Rangers incorporate many standard features aimed at providing customers with improved utility, comfort, and convenience.

Visitors to the Ford stand at the CEMCS exhibition had the opportunity to view the Ranger as well as other exciting nameplates form Ford, including the Taurus and Edge.

Coscharis Group’s General Manager — Marketing and Corporate Communications, Abiona Babarinde said, “The Ford Ranger is a great vehicle for Nigerians with versatility being a major selling point. We have exhibited at previous CEMCS exhibitions and have been very satisfied with our involvement in this premium in-house event for Chevron employees.

It also serves to cement the bilateral business relationship between Coscharis Ford and the CEMCS.”

A full line-up of Ford Rangers is sold in Nigeria by Coscharis Motors. The model range includes Single Cab commercial models, the versatile Super Cab versions with the additional rear-hinged doors, and there is an extensive range of practical Double Cab derivatives which includes the XL, XLT, Limited and range-topping Wildtrak derivatives.

