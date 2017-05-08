Cossy Orjiakor, Vincent Opurum & Others Storm Abuja All White Pool Party

Fun-seekers, party poppers, partygoers, clubbers, night crawlers, whatever name you choose; all turned up at the Abuja all white pool party! Something big went down in Abuja last night. Abuja was completely stand still as Nigeria’s hottest celebs descend upon the Abuja All White pool party. Celebs stunned at the white themed pool party hosted …

The post Cossy Orjiakor, Vincent Opurum & Others Storm Abuja All White Pool Party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

