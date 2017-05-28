Costa says he won’t go to China if leaving Chelsea

Chelsea striker Diego Costa says he has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year’s World Cup. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that recent speculation has linked the Spaniard with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian. After losing 1-2 in the English FA Cup final match to Arsenal on Saturday, Costa told Spanish media that former club Atletico Madrid were the only team he would leave for.

