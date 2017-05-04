Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Costa to become highest-paid player

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

•Tianjin Quanjian close in £75m deal
•To earn £620k a week

Diego Costa is closing in on a move to China that will see him become the best-paid player in world football.

Diego Costa

Tianjin Quanjian believe they have an agreement in principle to complete a stunning £75million deal for the Chelsea forward this summer having failed with an attempted swoop in January.

Tianjin, who are managed by Fabio Cannavaro, were plotting a second bid for Costa.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

And the Chinese club are now confident of making the money-spinning signing in the coming weeks.

If, as expected, the switch is ratified, Costa will become the highest-paid player on the planet – earning an eye-watering £620,000 per week after tax.

Photographs emerged last week of Costa meeting with super-agent Jorge Mendes, at which Tianjin officials were understood to be present.

Suggestions that Costa has already signed a deal are premature, but provided there are no last-minute hitches the Spain striker seems certain to sign.

Costa’s future at Stamford Bridge has been under a shadow ever since January, when the club turned down Tianjin’s approach.

 

The post Costa to become highest-paid player appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.