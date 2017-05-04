Costa to become highest-paid player
•Tianjin Quanjian close in £75m deal
•To earn £620k a week
Diego Costa is closing in on a move to China that will see him become the best-paid player in world football.
Tianjin Quanjian believe they have an agreement in principle to complete a stunning £75million deal for the Chelsea forward this summer having failed with an attempted swoop in January.
Tianjin, who are managed by Fabio Cannavaro, were plotting a second bid for Costa.
And the Chinese club are now confident of making the money-spinning signing in the coming weeks.
If, as expected, the switch is ratified, Costa will become the highest-paid player on the planet – earning an eye-watering £620,000 per week after tax.
Photographs emerged last week of Costa meeting with super-agent Jorge Mendes, at which Tianjin officials were understood to be present.
Suggestions that Costa has already signed a deal are premature, but provided there are no last-minute hitches the Spain striker seems certain to sign.
Costa’s future at Stamford Bridge has been under a shadow ever since January, when the club turned down Tianjin’s approach.
The post Costa to become highest-paid player appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!