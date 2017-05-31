Could a raid on IPID’s offices be imminent? – News24
News24
Could a raid on IPID's offices be imminent?
News24
Johannesburg – Police watchdog IPID is expecting the police's national Intervention Unit to raid their offices as part of what they believe is a counter attack to their ongoing investigation into Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane …
Ipid calls 'planned' Phahlane raid 'mind-boggling'
Ipid blasts Phahlane over planned raid
Phahlane refutes claim of planned raid on IPID offices
