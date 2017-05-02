Council, aviation regulator to collaborate on consumer rights
The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday agreed to collaboration towards ensuring the rights of the consumers in the aviation sector. Mr Babatunde Irukera, the new CPC Executive Secretary, disclosed this after meeting with the NCAA Director of Consumer Protection, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi in Abuja. Cue in audio…
The post Council, aviation regulator to collaborate on consumer rights appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!