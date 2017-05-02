Council, aviation regulator to collaborate on consumer rights

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday agreed to collaboration towards ensuring the rights of the consumers in the aviation sector. Mr Babatunde Irukera, the new CPC Executive Secretary, disclosed this after meeting with the NCAA Director of Consumer Protection, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi in Abuja. Cue in audio…

The post Council, aviation regulator to collaborate on consumer rights appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

