Council Of Chiefs Rename School After Cross River Female Senator

By Ebriku John Friday

…As Senator Oko delivers completed block of class rooms

The senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District of Cross River State, Dr Rose Oko, has completed and delivered a block of classrooms to Olachor Science College in Yala Local Government Area.

Also in appreciating the passion and concern expressed by the senator for development of the senatorial district and projects executed and social welfare intervention projects that have transformed lives of the people, Chairman, Council of Chiefs in Olachor-Okpoma of Yala Local Government Area of the State, His Royal Majesty, Ogamode Eje Ipuole, renamed the school as Rose Oko Community Science College, Olachor, which was formerly Olachor Community Science College.

Ipuole who was represented by the spokesman of the council of chiefs, Chief Adamede Ogar, recalled the stress and suffering teachers and students of the school were passing through before the senator brought relief to them.

Oko who came for inspection of the project expressed satisfaction for the job done and also promised principal of the school, Mr Odey Ohobu, and students to build a science laboratory, which will enable them carry out their academic activities without hitches and that will be inclusive in her 2017 intervention list of projects.

Oko who has passion for human resources development maintained that she will give her best to ensure schools in Cross River North senatorial district are well taken care of and positioned to compete with their counterparts anywhere in the country and beyond.

She said: “We are here today to inspect the block of classrooms project and we are happy with the work done and I believe the purpose this project was executed would meet the needs of the students here and in the future.

“This project is important at this point because human resource is the catalyst to other resources, and a community or country and needs to be given conducive learning environment and facilities that will add value to it.”

“With this I believe it will go a long way to enhance the learning of our children as they put good use to it.”

Meanwhile, the students who appreciated the effort of the Senator for building the block of classrooms appealed to her to assist them in constructing a science laboratory to help them understand their sciences.

In her response the Senator promised to deliver the project, which according to her will be part of her 2017 intervention list of projects.

“We the Council of Chiefs of Olachor-Okpoma in Yala Local Government of Cross River State, express our profound gratitude of what our own daughter, Senator Rose Oko is doing for the senatorial district and we highly commend her effort and doggedness.

“We are very happy to witness this handing over of this completed block of classrooms to Olachor Community Science College, we appreciate the gesture and concern for the plight of the school before now.

“We have consulted wide and decided today to rename the school after our distinguished senator and daughter of Yala land. The name of the school which was Olachor Community Science College is now to be known as Rose Oko Science College”, he said.

