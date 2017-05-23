Council Primaries: APC Reps threaten to drag Ortom, Akume, others to court

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—indications emerged, yesterday, that the crisis rocking Benue State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, might have deepened as members of the House of Representatives from the state threatened to drag Governor Samuel Ortom, former governor and a chieftain of the party, Senator George Akume, and other party leaders to court.

This came following perceived irreconcilable differences which emanated from the April primaries for the nomination of chairmanship candidates for APC in Gwer West Local Government Area and other councils of the state.

In a petition by Mark Gbillah (Gwer-East/Gwer-West) and another lawmaker representing the area in the Benue State House of Assembly, Damian Cheme, and addressed to the Chairman, Appeal Panel of the party, they alleged that the primaries held last month for the Gwer West area council were fraught with irregularities.

The petition read in part: “It is a known fact that the councillorship and ward congresses for the election of delegates to constitute the electoral college for the chairmanship primaries in Gwer West Local Government was 90 percent inconclusive, as many wards had violence perpetrated.

“Victims are still in various hospitals and the report evidencing inconclusiveness of the exercise by the presiding officers of the congresses abound in confirmation.”

“It is shocking, however, that at the chairmanship primaries, the organising officials were handed unstamped, torn papers containing names of purported delegates from wards where the congresses had failed.

“The papers were neither stamped nor certified by the party. This is in fragrant breach of Article 20(ii) and (ii) of the Constitution of our great party.”

The post Council Primaries: APC Reps threaten to drag Ortom, Akume, others to court appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

