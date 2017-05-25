Council to construct bypass to ease traffic in Kuje

Alhaji Abdullahi Galadima, the Chairman, Kuje Area Council, FCT, said on Thursday that the council has concluded plans to construct a bypass to ease the persistent gridlock faced by motorists in Kuje.

Galadima, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kuje, said that the bypass was one of the priority projects of the council for 2017.

He said the bypass would run from Kayarda through the Primary School to Prison Junction and would serve as an alternative to the already congested Kuje – Gwagwalada road in the area.

The council boss said the upgrading of Wowo Park to a modern motor park and building of electronic and mechanic villages were some of the projects to be executed in 2017.

“We have concluded arrangement to grade many feeder roads within the 10 wards of the council as captured in the 2017 budget.

“My appeal, therefore, goes to those who have served the council in any capacity, especially former chairmen to support our administration to move the council forward.

“Our doors are open 24 hours to receive and tap from your wealth of experiences, irrespective of party affiliation,” he said.

Galadima, who pledged the commitment of his administration to deliver dividends of democracy to the people, called for cooperation, support and understanding to move the council forward.

