Councils to blame for demolitions, First Lady says
Chronicle
Councils to blame for demolitions, First Lady says
Chronicle
First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe yesterday said authorities responsible for land allocations in urban areas must be held accountable for their cruelty in watching people build houses on illegal land without stopping them and then pitch up to demolish the …
