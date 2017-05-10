Counterpart fund: Akwa Ibom Govt. may lose over 200m euros EU-Water Sanitation Support

Akwa Ibom State Government risks losing over 200 million euros grants, if the state fails to pay the 30 per cent required counterpart funding to the European Union (EU) for water project. The team leader, Mr Albert Achten, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja.…

