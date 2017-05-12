Countr to Enable Cryptocurrency Payments for over 3000 Merchants across with World

Countries around the world are increasingly exploring the option to legalize cryptocurrencies as payment instruments. With the current regulatory scenario looking promising, the adoption of alternative payment options is set to rise in the near future. Countr POS, a point of sale solutions provider, has recognized the changing trend to enter into a strategic partnership … Continue reading Countr to Enable Cryptocurrency Payments for over 3000 Merchants across with World

The post Countr to Enable Cryptocurrency Payments for over 3000 Merchants across with World appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

