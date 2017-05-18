Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coup: CACOL dares Buratai to arrest Army officers plotting with politicians

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL has challenged the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai to fish out military officers alleged to be hobnobbing with politicians ostensibly to overthrow the present democratically elected government. Executive Chairman of CACOL, Mr. Debo Adeniran, on Friday in a statement warned that the issue must […]

Coup: CACOL dares Buratai to arrest Army officers plotting with politicians

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.