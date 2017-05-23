Coup: Don’t ever try it, Tinubu, Reps warn Army – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Coup: Don't ever try it, Tinubu, Reps warn Army
Nigeria Today
LAGOS—Stern warning against a military coup came, yesterday, from leading All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who warned those contemplating the derailment of the country's democracy to perish the thought. Do you need a …
No to military interference, says Lasun
Coup: Why it will be difficult to overthrow President Buhari – Deputy Speaker, Lasun
Democracy still best form of government – Deputy Speaker
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!