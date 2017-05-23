Coup: Don’t ever try it, Tinubu, Reps warn Army – Nigeria Today

Pages Navigation Menu

Coup: Don't ever try it, Tinubu, Reps warn Army

Coup: Don't ever try it, Tinubu, Reps warn Army
LAGOS—Stern warning against a military coup came, yesterday, from leading All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who warned those contemplating the derailment of the country's democracy to perish the thought. Do you need a …
