Coup: Nigerian Army begins investigation on Soldiers

The recent news of a suspected coup has allowed the Nigerian Army to begin an internal search for soldiers and officers suspected to be engaging in political meetings, a top military source has told SUNDAY PUNCH. The source said that some arrests may have been made, but that the information was being kept as top secret …

The post Coup: Nigerian Army begins investigation on Soldiers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

