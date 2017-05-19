Coup: Nigerian Army yet to make any arrests after Buratai’s warning

The Nigerian Army on Thursday, confirmed it is yet to make any arrests following the revelation by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, of attempts by some politicians to infiltrate the military. Buratai on Tuesday warned officers of the Army to steer clear of politics and politicians. He claimed they had recieved […]

Coup: Nigerian Army yet to make any arrests after Buratai’s warning

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

