Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coup: Nigerian Army yet to make any arrests after Buratai’s warning

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army on Thursday, confirmed it is yet to make any arrests following the revelation by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, of attempts by some politicians to infiltrate the military. Buratai on Tuesday warned officers of the Army to steer clear of politics and politicians. He claimed they had recieved […]

Coup: Nigerian Army yet to make any arrests after Buratai’s warning

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.