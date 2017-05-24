Coup: Nigerian military constitutes panel to unravel officers’ culpability

Asks Nigerians not to panic as it pledges loyalty to Buhari, democracy

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Military has set an administration panel to investigate the motive behind recent romance between its personnel and some politicians in the country.

This was even as the military declared that contrary to rumours in some quarters that some of its officers had planned a coup against the present federal administration, there was nothing as such.

The military said it was loyal and committed to President Muhammadu Buhari, declaring that any coup attempt from any quarter would not have the backing of the Nigerian Armed Forces, insisting that it was committed to working for the sustenance of the ongoing democracy in the country.

To this end, it enjoined Nigerians not to be afraid of any coup, saying all levels of its commands were out there administering troops to remain focus and be conscious of the oath of allegiance they took to guide the constitution of the country.

Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, who briefed the media, Wednesday, in Abuja, alongside the directors of information units of the Nigerian Army, Air Force and Navy, reassured the general public that there was nothing like coup being contemplated in any area in the country.

Although Enenche was evasive in confirming that a panel had been set up to that effect, his statement gave room for belief that a panel was set up secretly last week.

Answering question in this regard, he said: “It was reported that some of our personnel have been exchanging visits and that for undisclosed political reasons. What I will tell you here is that like I said earlier on, we have set in as it were for that particular case, an administrative machinery.

“It will not be good for us at this point to tell you something that may not be true and to retract it, it will not be healthy for the general public.

“Let us allow time and administrative procedures. Particularly, when you talk about possible investigation, it takes some little time and I believe we are still within that little time. So, be patient.”

Vanguard gathered that the panel secretly constituted last week, by the military authorities, was given the mandate of interrogating suspicious officers with a view to ascertaining their levels of culpability or otherwise in the alleged action.

