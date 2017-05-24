Pages Navigation Menu

Coup: No plans to take over power from Buhari – Defence Headquarters

Posted on May 24, 2017

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed claims of coup by the military to usurp power from President Muhammadu Buhari. Recall that there are rumours of a possible takeover of power by this Military. This was further fueled by a statement credited to the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai where he claimed some politicians were approaching […]

