Coup plot accused granted bail

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Coup plot accused granted bail
Times LIVE
Elvis Ramosebudi, the man who allegedly plotted to assassinate officials perceived as state capture beneficiaries. File photo. Image by: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES. The man accused of planning to kill senior government officials was granted bail of R3,000 on …
