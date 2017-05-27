Coup Plot Can Never Succeed In Nigeria Again– Shettima – Leadership Newspapers
Coup Plot Can Never Succeed In Nigeria Again– Shettima
Leadership Newspapers
Opposing recent rumours of an alleged coup plot by the military in the country, Borno State governor , Alhaji Kashim Shettima has said such a plot can never succeed in Nigeria. He emphatically stressed that there can never be a coup plot in the country …
