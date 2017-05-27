Coup Plot Can Never Succeed In Nigeria Again– Shettima – Leadership Newspapers

Pages Navigation Menu

Coup Plot Can Never Succeed In Nigeria Again– Shettima

Coup Plot Can Never Succeed In Nigeria Again– Shettima
Opposing recent rumours of an alleged coup plot by the military in the country, Borno State governor , Alhaji Kashim Shettima has said such a plot can never succeed in Nigeria. He emphatically stressed that there can never be a coup plot in the country
