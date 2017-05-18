Coup: Pro-democracy group warns Junaid Mohammed over inciting comments

A pro-democracy group, under the aegis of Guardian of Democracy Movement (GDM), has warned elder statesman and ex-lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed against making any inciting comment that could lead to unrest in the nation. GDM strongly warned Mohammed to mind any utterance that could lead to military intervention. Muhammed had opined that should anything happen to […]

