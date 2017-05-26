Coup rumour, set back to Nigeria’s democracy —Onuesoke

Peoples Democracy Party, PDP, chieftain in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has added his voice to the condemnation trailing the rumoured impending military coup in Nigeria, saying that the action will be a set back on the development of democracy in Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, Onuesoke advised those nursing the ambition of a military coup to have a rethink, just as he observed that it was no more fashionable for the armed forces to take over government anywhere in the world.

“We saw what happened in The Gambia and what is even happening in Cote d’Ivoire now,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria’s democracy was developing and does not need to be disrupted, adding that Nigeria will get it right as it progresses.

Onuesoke recalled that despite many years of democracy, United State was still striving to perfect her democracy, stressing that democracy was hundred times better than military junta.

“The problem we have here is not as much as what they have in India and the Army never took over for more than 40 years. So we should be allowed to make our mistakes and correct ourselves. We should all remember that almost 50 per cent of our problems today were caused by military rule. Mention any problem we have, from corruption, deficit in infrastructure and even militancy and others were caused by the intervention of the military in governance.

“Is it not a shame that we are mentioning coup at this time of our national life? If we are tired, can’t we go our separate ways? Let’s immediately begin to thinker with the option of true federalism and return to regional government structures. It is better to look for a missing dark goat in daylight because doing that at night may prove unsuccessful,” Onuesoke advised.

The post Coup rumour, set back to Nigeria’s democracy —Onuesoke appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

