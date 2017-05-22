Coup scare: Any attempt would backfire – Hon. Akpatason

Chairman, House Committee on Civil Society Society Organizations and Development Partners, Hon. Peter Ohiozojeh Akpatason has said that Nigerians are ready to resist any coup attempt in the country. Speaking with DAILY POST in Abuja, the lawmaker explained that democracy was growing in the country despite challenges and forces of retardation, which he said were […]

Coup scare: Any attempt would backfire – Hon. Akpatason

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

