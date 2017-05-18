Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coup: UK speaks on alleged plan to overthrow Buhari

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s former colonial master, the United Kingdom has warned military officers and other individuals toying with the idea of a coup in Nigeria to bury the thought. According to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, the United Kingdom would continue to support democracy as the only system of government in Nigeria. Arkwright […]

Coup: UK speaks on alleged plan to overthrow Buhari

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.