Couple sells six-year-old daughter for N400,000

• Robbers raid police station, steal officers’ money, phones

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, yesterday said they had arrested a couple for allegedly selling their six-year-old daughter for N400,000. He said the suspects were arrested at Ikom Local Council on April 26 following a tip-off.

According to Inuwa, the couple sold the child to enable them offset their house rent and open a small provision shop. “On April 26, following a tip-off, our men arrested a couple, George-Sunday Udoh and his wife Victoria, for allegedly selling their daughter at the cost of N400,000.

“The suspects were arrested by our operatives attached to the Ikom division. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department here in Calabar and investigation is ongoing,’’ he said.

But the father of the child, who was paraded, denied the allegation. “It is true that we don’t have money and things are very hard with me and my wife, but we did not sell our baby for N400,000,” he said.

In another development, a 22-year-old man, Onyeka Mba, has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for his involvement in breaking into the anti-robbery section of a police station and stealing money, phones and others valuables belonging to officers. The incident happened at Olosan police division in Mushin, Lagos State.

According to the police, during the attack, officers, including Femi Elebute and Shittu Babatunde lost their money and phones. It was gathered that some gang of robbers arrested were brought into the station at night and while some officers attached to the station went out on patrol, the robbers ransacked the whole place in search of valuables and escaped.

When the team who were on duty that day returned, they discovered that the office has been burgled with money and phones kept there were stolen. Following the attack, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) ordered an immediate investigation into the matter and appointed one Sergeant Jegede Sunday as the IPO.

It was during the investigation that Mba was arrested and charged to court, while other accomplices were said to be at large. However, Mba denied the allegation and told the police that he knew nothing about the incident. He was charged to court and he pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr. E.O. Ogunkanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

