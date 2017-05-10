Couple spend days trekking through the snow to tie the knot on Mount Everest (Photos)

Every couple wants their wedding day to be one to remember, but this couple went above and beyond to make sure theirs was unlike any other.

James Sissom, 35, and Ashley Schmieder, 32, from California, travelled thousands of miles and spent days trekking through the snow to tie the knot on Mount Everest.

The adventurous newlyweds, who spent a year planning the trip, braved freezing temperatures, gruelling terrain and altitude sickness on their way to Everest Base Camp, where they exchanged vows at 17,000ft above sea level.



Ashley said:

“After much deliberation, we decided a traditional wedding was not the right fit for us. As much as we would have loved to share our special day with our family and friends, we were both drawn to the idea of eloping during an incredible vacation.

We both are avid lovers of the outdoors and had experience at altitude up to 14,000 feet, but we knew the three week Everest Base Camp trek would be far more physically and mentally demanding than anything we’ve experienced.”

While the ceremony was certainly unconventional, the couple brought a touch of tradition to the occasion with their outfits. Ashley looked radiant in a figure-hugging embellished gown while James looked dashing in a suit.

The day was documented by specialist adventure wedding photographer Charleton Churchill, from California, who accompanied the couple to document the incredible journey.

He said:

“I wanted to document a real couple getting married, the journey along the way, the pain, the happiness, the tiredness, the struggles, as well as the romantic chemistry of the couple.

More than that, I wanted to portray the contrast that exists between the intimidatingly majestic mountains and the small, fragile love between two humans.”

Source: DailyMail

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

